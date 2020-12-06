West Burlington and Winfield-Mount Union sweep girl/boy double headers

WEST BURLINGTON & WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC) - The West Burlington girls kicked off the afternoon in West Burlington with a dominant performance against Mount Pleasant. The Falcons took down the Panthers by 30. In the second game of the night, the West Burlington boys overcame a slow start to finish off the sweep of Mount Pleasant with a 68-60 win.

In Winfield, the Wolves girls team had a double digit lead in the 3rd quarter, but Van Buren fought back to even in the 4th. Winfield-Mount Union used clutch shooting in the final couple minutes to hold on to a 4 point win. In the boys game, the Wolves offense was slow to get things going as well, but Winfield-Mount Union would turn things around and beat the Warriors for the first time in over a decade.

