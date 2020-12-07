$14,000 reportedly stolen from Davenport church

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - $14,000 dollars were reportedly stolen from the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities. The church made a Facebook post saying their bank account was hacked by an outsider and thousands of dollars were withdrawn in several unauthorized transactions.

The church says they’re working to straighten it out and are planning on working with their bank on Monday.

TV6 reached out to Davenport Police who say a report has not been filed yet.

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

