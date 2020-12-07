Advertisement

$14,000 reportedly stolen from Davenport church

$14,000 was allegedly stolen from Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.
$14,000 was allegedly stolen from Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - $14,000 dollars were reportedly stolen from the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities. The church made a Facebook post saying their bank account was hacked by an outsider and thousands of dollars were withdrawn in several unauthorized transactions.

The church says they’re working to straighten it out and are planning on working with their bank on Monday.

TV6 reached out to Davenport Police who say a report has not been filed yet.

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP
Fatal Bureau County accident leaves three dead, two from Davenport
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies
The initial rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will go to 50 counties in Illinois.
50 counties in IL with the highest death rate to receive vaccines first
Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to time served
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Latest News

Emily Dyall started “The Bennett Project” in memory of her 10-year-old brother Ben, who died...
Nonprofit’s donation jar stolen while raising money for kids with cancer
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree...
Michigan woman charged with ’03 murders of newborn twin sons
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports 7,598 new cases of Coronavirus, 76 additional deaths Sunday