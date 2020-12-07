Advertisement

Another chance for flurries overnight

Relief with warmth by Tuesday!
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Tonight we will see light snow showers moving in, but that will quickly move out of the area by morning.

There will be the chance for a few flurries, mainly east of the Mississippi River.
Monday afternoon will have temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. After that, there will be a warmup leading us to temperatures 10-15 degrees above average in the afternoons! This will be a perfect time to complete any holiday activities you still need to get done.

Temperatures will be warm enough in the middle of the week to make it easy to get things done...
Friday will be warmer too, but rain chances will rise by Friday morning.

