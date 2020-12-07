Clinton Community School District Supt. goes over safety procedures for the return to in person learning Monday

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday, Muscatine and Clinton Community School Districts return to in person learning.

It’s been a month since both districts went remote on November 18th & 19th of 2020.

The Clinton School District initially went remote due to the number of staff members out on quarantine or with the virus contributed to the need to go virtual -- because they couldn’t keep adequate levels of staff in the building.

Monday, Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy addressed safety procedures put in place for students and staff returning to in person learning.

“Students and staff were in gators you got to make sure that that’s 2-ply, we were doing shields will still do some shields in some cases But were really emphasize mask now because of most of the research based on the CDC guidance on 2-ply and masking,” said DeLacy.

When asked to give a response to students who feel unsafe coming to school, Supt. DeLacy says, “I would say it’s safer in school then it is out of the normal community we require face coverings at all times we have the kids not let me go through required sanitation routine multiple times a day they know that we’ve class sizes really gotten social distancing within our classrooms instead of having passing times of the middle school level that they stay with her class in the same room all day.”

Both Muscatine and Clinton Community School Districts continue daily deep cleaning of classrooms and high touch areas.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.