Cloudy & Cooler This Afternoon

Warmer Temperatures This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Cool temperatures today will give way to milder readings through much of the work week. Look cloudy skies (and maybe a few peaks of sunshine late) this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Some of that cloud cover will linger overnight before clearing out briefly tomorrow morning, leaving us with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40′s. The warming trend continues with sunshine and highs in the upper 40′s to middle 50′s Wednesday and Thursday, before our next system arrives Friday. Expect rain chances during the day, with a rain/snow mix possible by Friday evening.

TODAY:  Cloudy and cool this afternoon. High: 40°.

TONIGHT:  Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 25°.

TUESDAY:  Partly sunny and a bit milder. High: 46°.

