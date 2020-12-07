Cloudy & cooler today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Clouds will be tough to get rid of today, but some afternoon peeks of sunshine will help temps get into the upper 30s and low 40s. Today will be the coldest day the rest of the week as much warmer air will settle in. We will get back to the mid 40s on Tuesday and eventually in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will bring the next chance for rain in our area which will be our first in over two weeks! As cooler air settles in Friday night we could see brief change over to a wintry mix, but nothing that will be of travel concerns. Near normal temps will return for the weekend with many areas only in the 30s each afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 41º. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 28°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 46º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.