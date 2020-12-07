Davenport fire helps one escape fire Monday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was assisted by the Davenport Fire Department following a fire Monday morning.

Officials with the fire department say just after 11:15 a.m. they were called to the 2700 block of Brady Street for a three-unity complex fire.

Three engines, two ladder trucks, the air utility van and a district chief responded.

Smoke could be seen on the first floor as crews worked to quickly extinguish the fire. Officials say the fire was contained to a single unit.

Two of the units were occupied at the time of the fire. Officials say five people were home, four of them were outside upon the fire department’s arrival.

Fire crews did help one person out of their apartment.

The third unit was vacant and officials say no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted and is working with those who were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.

