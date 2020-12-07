Davenport police: Man charged after baby suffers third-degree burns on head

Advertisement

Chase Jordan Williams, 19, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, a Class B felony, and three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony, after police say a 7-month-old in his care suffered third-degree burns on the baby’s head.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say a 7-month-old in his care suffered third-degree burns on the baby’s head.

Chase Jordan Williams, 19, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Bond was set Monday at $50,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 17.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department:

On Aug. 25, a 7-month-old was brought into a local hospital with third-degree burns to the baby’s head. The burns resulted in scarring that is still visible.

A skeletal survey performed on the baby found chronic lateral rib fractures with callus formation on several ribs.

A review of earlier x-rays taken on July 22 revealed posterior fractures on two ribs on the left side. These fractures were less than two weeks old at the time of the x-ray.

The baby was in the sole care of Williams when the injuries occurred. His explanations for the injuries were not medically supported and the injuries appear to be intentionally inflicted, according to the affidavit.

An arrest warrant was issued for Williams on Dec. 1, court records show.

