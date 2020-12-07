Davenport police: Man displayed gun towards juveniles in ‘threatening manner’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he displayed a gun towards several juveniles in a threatening manner Saturday night.

Michael Lee Smith, 52, faces one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Online Scott County Jail records show he was booked into the jail at 2:41 a.m. Sunday and was released 28 minutes later after posting $2,000.

Davenport officers were dispatched at 11:06 p.m. to the 1600 block of Jenna Drive for a report of several juveniles being threatened with a firearm.

Police said in an arrest affidavit Smith displayed a black handgun towards the juveniles in a threatening manner, putting them in fear for their lives.

He was positively identified as a suspect, police said in the affidavit. Once detained, Smith uttered that he was involved in the dispute with the juveniles, police said in the affidavit.

Officers searched his home and found two Sig .380-caliber handguns and one Ruger .380-caliber handguns, police said in the affidavit.

