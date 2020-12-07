Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Monday morning after police say her 2-year-old child suffered a perforated bowel and several rib fractures earlier this year.

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

She is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Monday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department:

On July 12, police began an investigation involving an unresponsive 2-year-old boy at a local hospital.

The boy was diagnosed with a perforated bowel, and an abdomen x-ray showed the child had rib fractures of varying ages.

Due to the severity of the boy’s injury to his bowel, a 30-centimeter section of the bowel was removed. This type of injury is caused by high energy bursting forces or direct blows to the abdomen.

The boy was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, due to the severity of his injuries and was eventually discharged on Aug. 4.

Moss told police she was bathing the boy and believed he had inhaled some water. She said the boy began vomiting and then became motionless.

Moss admitted that she thought the boy was dying and, rather than call 911, she placed him in an ice bath to try to have him regain consciousness.

She said she eventually called 911 after she was directed by the mother of her boyfriend, Justin Michael Perkins.

Moss admitted she and Perkins had been the only caretakers for the boy since March. She and Perkins said they did not know how the injuries occurred.

Due to the three different healing stages of rib fractures on the child, there would have been three different intentional assaults inflicted upon the child, causing multiple serious injuries within the time span of four to six weeks, according to the affidavit.

Perkins, 37, also of Davenport, was arrested in November on one count of child endangerment-multiple acts. He is free on bond and will be arraigned on Dec. 31, court records show.

