Advertisement

Flurries possible tonight

Warmer Temperatures This Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Early overnight there will be a chance for light snow showers to move through the area. There will still be clouds present to begin Monday, but those will start to clear later Monday. Morning temperatures tomorrow will be upper 20s to low 30s and highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overall, the work week will be calm with a warming trend into Wednesday and Thursday. This is when highs could be in the low 50s! The next weather maker will be entering Friday, giving us rain/snow chances.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries. Low: 28°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Mild. High: 42°. Wind: N/W 0-5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 26°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

AP
Fatal Bureau County accident leaves three dead, two from Davenport
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies
The initial rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will go to 50 counties in Illinois.
50 counties in IL with the highest death rate to receive vaccines first
Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to time served
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Latest News

Flurries overnight
Flurries overnight
Flurries tonight
Flurries possible tonight
Flurries tonight
Flurries this evening
Light snow exits, but the clouds stick around for a while. Highs should reach the upper 30's to...
Flurries possible tonight