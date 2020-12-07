Advertisement

Former Moline police sergeant pleads guilty to official misconduct charge

David P. Taylor (KWQC)
David P. Taylor (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - A former Moline police sergeant accused of misusing a department-issued credit card and a youth baseball team bank account pleaded guilty Monday to an official misconduct charge.

Court records show David P. Taylor, 43, of Milan, pleaded guilty to the Class 3 felony during a plea hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court. The plea is open, meaning prosecutors and the defense can make any recommendation when he is sentenced on Feb. 11.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of theft.

Agents with the Illinois State Police and Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Taylor in December 2019.

On April 15, 2019, then-Interim Moline Police Chief Robert Finney contacted state police for assistance with a criminal investigation after discovering discrepancies in the records of the department’s Official Advanced Funds, police said in a media release.

OAF money is used for covert operations, such as paying informants and making undercover purchases. A review identified unauthorized purchases with a department-issued purchase card, according to the release.

During the investigation, DCI agents were led to a youth baseball team bank account managed exclusively by Taylor. Taylor resigned from the police department in May 2019, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
AP
Fatal Bureau County accident leaves three dead, two from Davenport
Michael Lee Smith, 52, faces one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an...
Davenport police: Man displayed gun towards juveniles in ‘threatening manner’
$14,000 was allegedly stolen from Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.
$14,000 reportedly stolen from Davenport church
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies

Latest News

Lingering clouds & chilly temperatures tonight., with lows in the 20's.
Your First Alert Forecast
United Way is offering equity-focused grants to strengthen families, empower youth and educate...
United Way offers equity-focused grants to empower youth, educate community
Stable coronavirus numbers in Illinois
Matthew A. Milby Sr. (KWQC/Dixon Police Dept.)
Dixon man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot, sentenced to prison