Former Moline police sergeant pleads guilty to official misconduct charge

(KWQC) - A former Moline police sergeant accused of misusing a department-issued credit card and a youth baseball team bank account pleaded guilty Monday to an official misconduct charge.

Court records show David P. Taylor, 43, of Milan, pleaded guilty to the Class 3 felony during a plea hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court. The plea is open, meaning prosecutors and the defense can make any recommendation when he is sentenced on Feb. 11.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of theft.

Agents with the Illinois State Police and Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Taylor in December 2019.

On April 15, 2019, then-Interim Moline Police Chief Robert Finney contacted state police for assistance with a criminal investigation after discovering discrepancies in the records of the department’s Official Advanced Funds, police said in a media release.

OAF money is used for covert operations, such as paying informants and making undercover purchases. A review identified unauthorized purchases with a department-issued purchase card, according to the release.

During the investigation, DCI agents were led to a youth baseball team bank account managed exclusively by Taylor. Taylor resigned from the police department in May 2019, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.