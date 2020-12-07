Humility Homes will buy St. Mary’s property this month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Humility Homes & Services, Inc. announced it will buy the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church property to provide housing opportunities and services to people experiencing homelessness.

The purchase of the property includes four buildings in 4.5 acres of land. It is made possible by a donor to the Congregation of Humility of Mary.

The new name will be Jubilee Campus, honoring the Sisters of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary who began their work to end homelessness in the Quad Cities area over 30 years ago with the purchase of the first property that housed single mothers and their children.

“The acquisition of the Jubilee campus is important in many ways for the organization and the community,” HHSI’s Board Chair Dr. Lloyd Kilmer said. “The offer of housing units, the Fresh Start Center services, a playground and gardening spaces will enhance opportunities for neighborhood building and greater service to the community.”

The closing of the sale will take place on Dec. 15.

Humility Homes shared the following information about the purchase in the news release below:

The former St. Mary’s church building, built in 1867, will now be the home to the Fresh Start Donation Center, a 6,541 sq. feet building where the participants of HHSI can get everything they need to start their lives over and establish their new homes at no cost. The items include clothing, bedding, furniture, household appliances, as well as bathroom and kitchen essentials, among others. This center will be open to the ones in need from the community and will host the benefit sales that the quad citizens have grown to know and love.

“This is a great opportunity to centralize our operations in the community that we serve, reducing barriers and making it accessible for our participants due to the proximity to our emergency shelter and our other housing units,” stated Ashley Velez, Executive Director of Humility Homes & Services, Inc.

The old rectory will house eight women who have experienced homelessness as part of their Mission Focused housing program through the rental of affordable low-barrier, single-room occupancy units. These homes will be ready for move-ins before the end of the year. “Our mission is to end homelessness in the Quad Cities and more affordable housing is essential to work towards our goal, and with this addition we can expand the offer to the individuals in need,” Velez added.

The former school will still be open for community gatherings and serving the Hispanic community in the neighborhood. Lastly, the administrative offices will move from their 3805 Mississippi Ave. location to the former convent located at 519 Fillmore St.

