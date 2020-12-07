Illinois asking for public feedback on state’s transportation system

Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on the state’s transportation system. This is being done through its annual Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey.

The survey, which is available online, is open now through December 31.

“Learning the public’s views on our transportation system is a great tool,” acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “This information allows us to better understand travel habits as well as areas where we’re doing a good job and those that may need improvements. We represent and try to meet the best interests of all Illinois citizens and individual travelers and in an effort to help us continue to provide the best service, please take a few minutes to complete the survey.”

The annual survey looks for feedback on topics ranging from road conditions and ice and snow removal to community habits and driving behaviors.

Questions also ask travelers for feedback about any changes in their travel habits due to the pandemic, the IDOT website, the state’s rest areas and passenger rail use.

The Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey has been conducted annually since 2001. A copy of the 2019 survey and results, as well as data collected from past years, can be viewed here.

