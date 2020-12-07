Advertisement

Illinois officials report nearly 8,700 new coronavirus cases, 90 deaths Monday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 90 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 796,264 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, including 13,343 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,569 tests for a total 11,178,783.

As of Sunday night, 5,190 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IPDH says 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 648 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 is 10.3%.  Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 is 11.9%.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to speak during a live COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Watch below:

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Champaign County: 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 5 males 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s
  • Fayette County: 1 male 90s
  • Ford County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s
  • Lake County: 1 female youth, 1 male 80s
  • Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Marion County: 1 female 70s
  • Mason County: 1 female 60s
  • Massac County: 1 male 80s
  • McHenry County: 1 female 70s
  • McLean County: 1 female 80s
  • Mercer County: 1 male 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
  • Warren County: 1 female 50s
  • Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Woodford County: 1 female 100+

