Iowa officials report 913 new coronavirus cases, 35 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 913 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 244,844 cases, with a positivity rate of 16.4% and 2,717 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,251,391 have been tested and 160,835 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 898 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Of those patients, 94 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 200 were in the intensive care unit and 120 were on ventilators.

