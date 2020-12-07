Advertisement

Iowa prison inmate with COVID-19 dies at hospital

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa prison inmate with COVID-19 and other medical conditions has died at a hospital.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said Sunday that Larry Whaley died Saturday morning at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Whaley had been serving a 50-year sentence for second-degree murder at Anamosa State Penitentiary, which has had a significant coronavirus outbreak this fall.

The 64-year-old Whaley had been hospitalized for several days before his death.

