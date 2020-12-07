Iowa State basketball game against Depaul canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within Depaul program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Iowa State’s basketball game against DePaul scheduled for tonight has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the DePaul program. Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm released the following statement.

”We are disappointed that we are unable to play this evening against DePaul. We were looking forward to playing in front of our fans for the first time this season. When this season started we knew there would likely be postponements and cancellations. Dealing with a pandemic is difficult. Even though our players are disappointed they won’t be able to play tonight, it’s also important to remember that the health and safety of the student-athletes is our No. 1 concern.”

Iowa State’s next game is scheduled for Friday against Iowa at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

