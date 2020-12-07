Advertisement

Iowa State basketball game against Depaul canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within Depaul program

Iowa State beats Arkansas Pine Bluff 80-63
Iowa State beats Arkansas Pine Bluff 80-63(Wesley Winterink | KWQC)
By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Iowa State’s basketball game against DePaul scheduled for tonight has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the DePaul program. Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm released the following statement.

”We are disappointed that we are unable to play this evening against DePaul. We were looking forward to playing in front of our fans for the first time this season. When this season started we knew there would likely be postponements and cancellations. Dealing with a pandemic is difficult. Even though our players are disappointed they won’t be able to play tonight, it’s also important to remember that the health and safety of the student-athletes is our No. 1 concern.”

Iowa State’s next game is scheduled for Friday against Iowa at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP
Fatal Bureau County accident leaves three dead, two from Davenport
The initial rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will go to 50 counties in Illinois.
50 counties in IL with the highest death rate to receive vaccines first
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies
Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to time served
Paul James McGriff, 20, of Carmen, Illinois, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous...
Man in custody following Friday night shooting in Burlington

Latest News

Falcons win 68-60
West Burlington and Winfield-Mount Union sweep girl/boy double headers
Pleasant Valley tops Central De Witt
Pleasant Valley battles to a home win over the Sabers
Sabers win 57-52
Central De Witt and West Branch girls prove why they are state ranked
The Spartans pin the North Cedar Knights in the opening duals.
North Scott and Pleasant Valley with big wins on the mat