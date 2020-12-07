Advertisement

Lingering Clouds This Evening

Warmer Temperatures This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Cool temperatures this evening will give way to milder readings through much of the work week. Scattered cloud cover will linger overnight before clearing out briefly tomorrow morning, leaving us with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40′s. The warming trend continues with sunshine and highs in the upper 40′s to middle 50′s Wednesday and Thursday, before our next system arrives Friday. Expect rain chances during the day, with highs near 50, followed by a rain/snow mix possible by Friday evening. Temperatures will turn cooler for the weekend.

TONIGHT:  Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 25°.

TUESDAY:  Partly sunny and a bit milder. High: 46°.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny and warmer.  High: 53°.

