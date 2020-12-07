Advertisement

Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations

The frustration comes with the rules against organized league bowling
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Leisure Lanes would normally be bustling on a December weekend, but with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ mitigations in place regarding sporting events that are not high school, collegiate, or professional, Leisure Lanes has been quiet.

“Restricting league bowling, you can have as many open bowlers as you want but no league bowling, that’s 90% of our revenue,” Muscatine Rose Bowl operator Troy Smith said.

“Without that, we’re essentially closed,” Leisure Lanes Owner Mike Roseman said.

Smith and Roseman said that one of the hardest parts for them are the different events that can continue, but not for league bowling.

“High school bowling is basically still going on but no league bowling, so essentially it’s the same thing,” Roseman said.

“If we can have 196 people in my bowling alley open bowling, I don’t know why I can’t have 50 people in a league spaced out,” Smith said.

Roseman said the hardest part comes with the layoffs he’s made so close to the holidays.

“Troy (Smith) included, you know I got about 51 employees right now laid off right around the holidays, I mean there’s no worse feeling than that is to have to lay somebody off around the holidays,” Roseman said.

Roseman’s biggest concern comes for bowling alleys in smaller communities across Iowa.

“I feel like bowling alleys are the heartbeat of some of these communities like Durant, Tipton, some of the smaller towns I mean they’re essential businesses to be there,” He said.

“I think there’s 122 bowling alleys in Iowa and I think they’ll be about 80 when we’re done,” Roseman said.

The operators and other Iowa bowling alley owners have said they’ve reached out to Governor’s office, but to no avail.

“We’ve reached out to the Governor’s office...it just sounds like it’s fallen on deaf ears,” Roseman said.

All the operators ask for is a way to get things fixed.

“I don’t care what the help is, just reach out and start the conversation,” Roseman said.

TV-6 did reach out to the Governor’s office as well as the Scott County Health Dept. but did not receive a response from either.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP
Fatal Bureau County accident leaves three dead, two from Davenport
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies
The initial rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will go to 50 counties in Illinois.
50 counties in IL with the highest death rate to receive vaccines first
Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to time served
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Latest News

Emily Dyall started “The Bennett Project” in memory of her 10-year-old brother Ben, who died...
Nonprofit’s donation jar stolen while raising money for kids with cancer
$14,000 was allegedly stolen from Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.
$14,000 reportedly stolen from Davenport church
Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree...
Michigan woman charged with ’03 murders of newborn twin sons
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports 7,598 new cases of Coronavirus, 76 additional deaths Sunday