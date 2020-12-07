Advertisement

Michigan woman charged with ’03 murders of newborn twin sons

Antoinette Briley, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2003...
Antoinette Briley, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2003 deaths of her newborn twin sons.(Source: Cook County Sheriff via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her newborn twin sons more than 17 years ago.

Police said Saturday that 41-year-old Antoinette Briley of Holland, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her sons.

The boys’ bodies were discovered June 6, 2003, by a Waste Management employee who was emptying trash bins in Cook County. Police say the worker spotted the bodies in the front lift bucket.

Cook County detectives using DNA technology eventually identified Briley as the victims’ potential birth mother.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP
Fatal Bureau County accident leaves three dead, two from Davenport
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies
The initial rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will go to 50 counties in Illinois.
50 counties in IL with the highest death rate to receive vaccines first
Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to time served
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Latest News

Emily Dyall started “The Bennett Project” in memory of her 10-year-old brother Ben, who died...
Nonprofit’s donation jar stolen while raising money for kids with cancer
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
$14,000 was allegedly stolen from Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.
$14,000 reportedly stolen from Davenport church