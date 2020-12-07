Advertisement

Michigan woman charged with ’03 murders of newborn twin sons

Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree...
Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her sons.(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her newborn twin sons more than 17 years ago. Police said Saturday that 41-year-old Antoinette Briley of Holland, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her sons. The boys’ bodies were discovered June 6, 2003, by a Waste Management employee who was emptying trash bins in Cook County. Police say the worker spotted the bodies in the front lift bucket. Cook County detectives using DNA technology eventually identified Briley as the victims’ potential birth mother.

