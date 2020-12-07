Muscatine County to receive COVID-19 preventative vaccines

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - COVID-19 preventative vaccines will be coming to Muscatine County.

Health officials on Monday announced the Muscatine County Public Health department is now preparing to receive and dispense the preventative vaccines throughout the county.

Small shipments of the vaccine may arrive as early as December 13 officials announced.

The health department is working with the hospital, emergency management agency and community partners on developing plans to distribute the vaccine.

“We will be setting up points of dispensing in several communities and locations throughout our county to reduce barriers for accessing the vaccine,” said Christy Roby Williams, Director of Muscatine County Public Health. “We want to make it as easy as possible to obtain for people seeking this preventative measure.”

You can read more from the release below.

“Public Health will be directed how the vaccine must be distributed to specific priority groups of populations from the state. Healthcare personnel and special populations will be served first, and the general public will come at a later date. MCPH will communicate these tiered priority groups, locations, and times of vaccine distribution sites to the county once they receive shipment of the vaccine.

“When possible, we encourage all community members to receive the vaccine in order continue fighting the spread and keep Muscatine safe and healthy,” said Roby Williams.

Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. To get the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine please rely on reliable sources such as the CDC. Get your COVID-19 vaccine facts here. Other steps, like masks and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others. Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from COVID-19.”

