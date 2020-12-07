Advertisement

Muscatine firefighters respond to fire Sunday night

Muscatine firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., the Muscatine Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Sampson Street in Muscatine.

The chief told TV6 they responded to some sort of storage warehouse business.

Firefighters say it took about an hour to put out the fire and the structure is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

