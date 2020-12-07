Nonprofit’s donation jar stolen while raising money for kids with cancer

(KWQC) -

Emily Dyall started “The Bennett Project” in memory of her 10-year-old brother Ben, who died from colon cancer in Muscatine in 2003. A few hours away in St. Louis, she was outside a Walgreens on Saturday collecting donations for her fundraiser when police say a man stole her collection jar.

“He walked next to me and put his fingers like this like he was putting some change in the jar and then with his other hand he swiped it and ran into a car and back onto the street,” says Dyall.

A witness helped Dyall get the car’s plate number to turn into police.

The Bennett Project’s donations go toward supporting cancer families by paying bills, putting on events, and holding an annual toy and gift card drive.

“It is just really discouraging for as much as I do for the kids without pay for someone to just steal this money,” says Dyall.

She estimates a few hundred dollars were swiped.

“These pediatric cancer families that we serve are struggling with COVID and different medical things. Finding daycare for their other kids, for food, there’s just so many things that these families are going through and it’s really sad to me that someone would steal. Especially from kids with cancer because it’s so close to my heart and there’s just so many in need,” she adds.

Despite the incident, she won’t let it stop her mission with the community’s support.

“You know when you upset the cancer community, you kind of find how much support you have when something like this happens,” Dyall says.

Police say they are working to identify the suspect.

If you would like to support the nonprofit, you can find more information on donating at The Bennett Project’s website.

