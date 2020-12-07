QC Chamber sends letter to Congress detailing federal aid needed

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber announced it sent a letter to Congress advocating for new COVID-19 relief before the end of the year.

The request asking for Congress to pass legislation that addresses issues related to the region’s economy and the success of businesses as they continue to navigate mitigations.

The requests:

Revamp the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or enact new legislation, such as the RESTART Act, that provides more flexibility on how businesses can utilize funding, especially for fixed costs. Other legislative changes that would assist Chamber members include: PPP loan expense deductibility Elimination of uncertainty of PPP loan forgiveness for employers Simplification of loan forgiveness process for PPP recipients Expansion of PPP eligibility to include 501(c)(6) organizations

Extend unemployment programs, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program, to ensure a strong regional workforce is ready to return to work as soon as it is safe to do so

Ensure liability protections against unwarranted lawsuits when employers have made good-faith efforts to comply with public health guidelines

Expand the Employee Retention Tax Credit through the HEROES Act or similar legislation, such as that sponsored by Sen. Grassley, to help severely impacted companies get their employees back to work

Consistent and expansive support for the tourism and hospitality industries through legislation like the STAGES and RESTAURANTS Acts to allow businesses to remain viable while unable to operate or operating at a limited capacity.

Properly reimburse state and local governments for direct COVID-19 response costs as they navigate budget deficits due to decreased revenues and new pandemic-related expenses

Provide adequate funding to stabilize the childcare industry and ensure providers can operate safely

The Quad Cities Chamber says businesses in support of these measures can sign on to this letter in the Chamber’s Advocacy Action Center.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.