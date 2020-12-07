Rain & snow chances return by end of the week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A strong storm system looks to arrive in our area by Friday. Since this week will be very warm in our area this will be a rain system at the start with a few snow showers possible on the back side of it. As of now, snow isn’t going to be a major concern in our area, or at least it won’t impact travel. This will be our first chance for rain or snow that will amount to more than a trace in over two weeks! While that seems like a long time, our longest stretch without any measurable precip is 45 days set back in 1952.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.