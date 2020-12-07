Stable coronavirus numbers in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -

Encouraging news from the State of Illinois Monday. The governor announced the number of coronavirus cases remains steady, an indication that the post-Thanksgiving surge that was feared, may not manifest. The state’s positivity rate is stable, between 10 and 12 percent; however, Governor J. B. Pritzker said we’re not out of the woods yet.

“So far, we haven’t seen our case positivity rate start to creep back up, which is a good sign. But we also haven’t seen it go down, not a good sign. It may be our mitigations are working to offset the expected surge in cases, but we won’t know that for sure for at least another two weeks, Pritzker said.

Because the Thanksgiving holiday weekend ended on a Sunday, state health officials say *this* coming Sunday will give a better indication of whether we will see a post-holiday surge. The state is still under pressure because right now, three out of every four hospital beds are currently in use. He said now is not the time to let your guard down.

“We’re running 11 days now after Thanksgiving and four days until Hanukkah, 18 days ‘til Christmas, 19 until kwanza and 24 days until New Years Eve. These next four weeks may be the most crucial month in the pandemic. We quite literally have very little leeway in our hospital systems to manage another surge, Pritzker added.

The governor also said while there’s been a slight decrease in hospitalizations, they are still 14-percent higher than during the peak last spring. And, on average, 152 people are dying each day.

