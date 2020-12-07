Advertisement

Sterling officials warn residents about several burglary reports to storage units

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Sterling says the Sterling Police Department has taken numerous reports of burglaries to storage units in the area.

Officials are asking people to be vigilant and check on their storage units.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.

