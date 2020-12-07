Sterling officials warn residents about several burglary reports to storage units

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Sterling says the Sterling Police Department has taken numerous reports of burglaries to storage units in the area.

Officials are asking people to be vigilant and check on their storage units.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.

