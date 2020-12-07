Advertisement

Total cases in Rock Island Co. surpass 9,000; 70+ patients in the hospital due to COVID

Health officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced three additional deaths due to COVID-19. This now brings the county total of deaths to 179.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced three additional deaths due to COVID-19. This now brings the county total of deaths to 179.

Officials say the three people who died were all in the hospital. A woman in her 90′s, a woman in her 70′s and a man in his 70′s.

“We offer deepest sympathies to the loved ones of these residents,” Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said.

Additionally, health officials announced 119 new cases of COVID in the county. This brings the total number to 9,199.

There are currently 74 patients in the hospital in Rock Island County due to the virus.

The new cases are:

  • 5 women in their 90s
  • 3 women in their 80s
  • 8 women in their 70s
  • 2 women in their 60s
  • 14 women in their 50s
  • 7 women in their 40s
  • 8 women in their 30s
  • 9 women in their 20s
  • 2 women in their teens
  • 4 women in their teens
  • 4 girls younger than 13
  • 2 men in their 90s
  • 3 men in their 80s
  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 5 men in their 60s
  • 8 men in their 50s
  • 8 men in their 40s
  • 6 men in their 30s
  • 7 men in their 20s
  • 6 men in their teens
  • 4 boys in their teens
  • 2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

