Two arrested from Rock Island following traffic stop in Henderson County

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two people from Rock Island were arrested in Henderson County following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Around 11 p.m. deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s office helped the Gulfport Police Department on US Route 34 for a traffic stop.

During the stop, officials say 21-year-old Preston McDowell, of Rock Island, was arrested for possession of cannabis over 30 grams. McDowell was taken to the Henderson County Jail and is being held on a no-bond felony charge. He’s waiting for his bond to be set by a judge.

Officials say they also arrested Keondre Hale, also of Rock Island. Officials say Hale was charged with driving while licensed revoked and cited for speeding. Hale was taken to the Henderson County Jail. Hale has a court date scheduled for January 6.

