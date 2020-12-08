Advertisement

19-year-old wanted in Rock Island shooting death, police say

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are looking for a man they say is a suspect in the Dec. 1 shooting death of 27-year-old Imanuel Nduwayezu.

Detectives on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, for first-degree murder. Bond on the warrant is set at $1 million, police said in a media release Tuesday.

Gray is believed to be accompanied by 17-year-old, Midanney Shandi Mae Bernauer, who is considered to be an endangered runaway, police said.

Police said indications are that Bernauer is with Gray voluntarily and was last seen on Dec. 1 at her home in Rock Island.

Midanney Shandi Mae Bernauer, 17, of Rock Island, is believed to be an endangered runaway, Rock...
Midanney Shandi Mae Bernauer, 17, of Rock Island, is believed to be an endangered runaway, Rock Island Polcie said Tuesday.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 to Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., for a report of gunfire and a gunshot victim.

Nduwayezu was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information related to the homicide case or the whereabouts of Gray or Bernauer to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

