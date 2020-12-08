Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Sam Wiley from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control introduced the audience to Clancy who was looking for a forever home. The dog is adorable (of course!) and is described as a “mellow” dog that would be best in a “mellow” home without young children. UPDATE (see below!): Clancy was adopted soon after the PSL broadcast!!

If you have questions about other animals (including some puppies and kittens) at the shelter, you are advised to fill out an online application. The shelter will then call to set an appointment for a visit. All services are still being done on a “curbside” basis (no pop-in visits). Although the shelter is now offering “Look-See” hours on Tuesdays & Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m.

Rock Island County Animal Care & Control or QCPaws.org / 4001 78th Avenue / Moline, IL 61265 / Phone: (309) 558-DOGS (3647)

**UPDATE - Clancy was adopted today! Thank you! - Lori Clancy will be available to visit AFTER 4 p.m. today. - Lori Posted by Qc Paws on Monday, December 7, 2020

