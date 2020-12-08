City of East Moline addresses ‘critical need’ for convalescent plasma

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of East Moline is looking for recovered COVID-19 patients on behalf of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Officials with the city on Tuesday said the blood center is looking for those who have recovered for at least 28 days and is asking them to consider donating blood.

“There is a critical need for convalescent plasma,” officials said in the post. “Which is antibody rich and can help give others who are struggling a fighting chance.”

