City of East Moline addresses ‘critical need’ for convalescent plasma

The city of East Moline is looking for recovered COVID-19 patients on behalf of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
The city of East Moline is looking for recovered COVID-19 patients on behalf of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of East Moline is looking for recovered COVID-19 patients on behalf of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Officials with the city on Tuesday said the blood center is looking for those who have recovered for at least 28 days and is asking them to consider donating blood.

“There is a critical need for convalescent plasma,” officials said in the post. “Which is antibody rich and can help give others who are struggling a fighting chance.”

You can learn more about how you can donate at this link.

📢Attention recovered COVID-19 patients! 📢 Have you tested positive for COVID and been recovered for at least 28 days?...

Posted by City of East Moline on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

