Clouds hang around today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Clouds are going to stick around again today, thus high temps will once again be stuck in the 30s in many areas today. Clouds will clear out tonight and we are still on track for the mid week warm up with high in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. All eyes then turn to Friday/Saturday for our next strong storm system. While there are timing differences in models, they all show at least rain in our area by Friday night. Some are now showing rain changing to snow in our area and minor accumulations possible by Saturday morning. Since there is little confidence in any one model it’s too early to know the impacts or amounts. So if you have outdoor or travel plans during this time frame you will want to pay attention to upcoming forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 39º. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 31°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 52º.

