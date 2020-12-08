Advertisement

Davenport schools continue to adapt as semester nears end

The school entered 100% online learning for all students in November
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With schools across the country nearing the end of the year, early reports show that grades are falling. While Davenport schools don’t finish their school year until December 18, the district said they’ve adjusted the best they can.

“You can have many plans set out, and things shift overnight,” Davenport Education Association John Kealey said.

Kealey said one of the toughest things when it comes to all students being 100% online is providing the resources to get help in the classroom.

“With 100% online you’re always going to have a challenge with one-on-one, now I can say that the principals of the district worked out schedules and di the best they can to try and provide one-on-one,” he said.

But there have been bright spots this year, especially with the students.

“The kids are doing the best they can to work through the situation with the adults,” Kealey said.

“The attendance was surprisingly good, considering the situation and the kids complied, they had their mask on, they followed the procedures, they were respectful,” Kealey continued.

For now, Kealey said the process continues.

“We’re going to get through this but there are a lot of days still ahead of us,” he said.

