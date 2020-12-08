Advertisement

Dr. Suess' "The Grinch Musical" Star Matthew Morrison

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 8, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the story to life this holiday season with a fun-filled two-hour production of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!” set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT ( 7 p.m. Central on KWQC-TV6) from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) stars as the curmudgeonly Grinch. Morrison joined PSL via Zoom for a taped interview to discuss the production and what is was like to portray the iconic Christmas-season character. The actor is additionally serving as the producer of the telecast.

Dr. Seuss’ beloved book tells the story of a reclusive Grinch who plotted from his cave atop snowy Mt. Crumpit to steal Christmas from the Whos in Who-ville. Then on Christmas Eve, disguised as Santa Claus and enlisting his loyal dog Max as a reindeer, the Grinch traveled to Who-ville to scoop up the Whos’ gifts and decorations. Much to his surprise on Christmas morning, the Whos were unfazed and celebrated the holiday with a heartwarming display of joy and love.

This musical version, with book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin and featuring the hit songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (by Albert Hague & Dr. Seuss), breathes new life into this timeless story.

NBC broadcast times: Wednesday, Dec. 9th at 7 p.m. Central and an Encore presentation: Monday, Dec. 21st at 7 p.m. Central

Grinch--The Musical Star: Matthew Morrison
