Advertisement

Florida agents raid home of ousted COVID-19 data curator

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities have raided the home of the state’s former COVID data curator, who was ousted for making public remarks about the data.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system.

Jones was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information.

The governor’s office declined comment.

Jones said on Twitter that agents pointed a gun at her children.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Michael Lee Smith, 52, faces one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an...
Davenport police: Man displayed gun towards juveniles in ‘threatening manner’
$14,000 was allegedly stolen from Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.
$14,000 reportedly stolen from Davenport church
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Chase Jordan Williams, 19, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, a...
Davenport police: Man charged after baby suffers third-degree burns on head

Latest News

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Turning point’: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
this will be a forecast you will want to pay attention to.
Snow chances increasing by the end of this week
Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early...
Former Fla. data scientist speaks after law enforcement agents raid her home
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base