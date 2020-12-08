Advertisement

Food As Medicine

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With COVID spiking in our community on top of the usual flu season, we need to do all the recommended things to prevent spread. Additionally, there are food choices that can help boost our immune systems to prevent or fight off infections or chronic inflammation which can lead to disease.

Dr. Linda Jager, Functional Medicine Physician of Iowa Cancer Specialists in Davenport, and nutritionist, Dr. Teresa Pangan are PSL guests to would like to share how foods can either be an enemy or ally to our immune system and help prevent inflammation.

The following foods./nutrients are highlighted in the segment because of immune support and inflammation-reduction qualities.

GUESTS RELATIONSHIP: They collaborate to help patients lower their chronic inflammation and boost their immune system through eating and lifestyle.

Power Packed Foods for your immune system:

  • KEY Vitamins: Vit A, B, C, D, E and K
  • Minerals: Zinc and Selenium

Four Foods and Three Spices:

Super foods

  • Avocado
  • Leafy Greens
  • Mushrooms
  • Broccoli

Spice: (Adding spice can really boost the immune system)

  • Turmeric
  • Garlic
  • Ginger

Iowa Cancer Specialists / 1750 E. 53rd Street / Davenport, IA 52807 / Phone: 563-345-4325

Dr. Teresa Pagan website contact page / Phone: 469-667-0000

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Michael Lee Smith, 52, faces one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an...
Davenport police: Man displayed gun towards juveniles in ‘threatening manner’
$14,000 was allegedly stolen from Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.
$14,000 reportedly stolen from Davenport church
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Chase Jordan Williams, 19, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, a...
Davenport police: Man charged after baby suffers third-degree burns on head

Latest News

Health officials in the state of Illinois on Tuesday announced 7,910 new cases of COVID-19....
Illinois total of COVID cases surpasses 800K
The call will feature health officials from the Rock Island and Scott County health departments.
QC Coalition answer questions regarding vaccine plan in the community
Geneseo Christmas Walk
Geneseo Christmas Walk
Get The Career You Really Want
Get the Career You Really Want
Health officials with the Whiteside County Health Department on Tuesday announced three...
Whiteside County death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 100