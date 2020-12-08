Food As Medicine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With COVID spiking in our community on top of the usual flu season, we need to do all the recommended things to prevent spread. Additionally, there are food choices that can help boost our immune systems to prevent or fight off infections or chronic inflammation which can lead to disease.

Dr. Linda Jager, Functional Medicine Physician of Iowa Cancer Specialists in Davenport, and nutritionist, Dr. Teresa Pangan are PSL guests to would like to share how foods can either be an enemy or ally to our immune system and help prevent inflammation.

The following foods./nutrients are highlighted in the segment because of immune support and inflammation-reduction qualities.

GUESTS RELATIONSHIP: They collaborate to help patients lower their chronic inflammation and boost their immune system through eating and lifestyle.

Power Packed Foods for your immune system:

KEY Vitamins: Vit A, B, C, D, E and K

Minerals: Zinc and Selenium

Four Foods and Three Spices:

Super foods

Avocado

Leafy Greens

Mushrooms

Broccoli

Spice: (Adding spice can really boost the immune system)

Turmeric

Garlic

Ginger

