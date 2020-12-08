Genesis Health System ‘fortunately’ not seeing Thanksgiving COVID spike

Advertisement

Health officials with Genesis tell TV6 they have not seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving.
Dec. 8, 2020
(KWQC) - Health officials with Genesis tell TV6 they have not seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving.

Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper says they have “fortunately” not seen a spike, however, numbers are always changing.

“We’re still high compared to numbers earlier in outbreak,” Cooper said. “Our number is consistently higher than in March, April, etc.”

Cooper says they are lower than their peak of 131 patients with COVID-19 just a couple weeks ago.

