Get the Career You Really Want

Jean Hansen of Upper Iowa University is the PSL guest to share exciting news for viewers looking to expand their education and career options. Watch the segment (and click on links) to learn more.

From your hometown, you can earn a college degree from the renowned Upper Iowa University. UIU’s Quad Cities regional education center offers a chance for a top-notch education close to home. First-time students, adults returning to school, and transfer students will all find an Education Built for Life—your life. UIU works closely with you to tailor an education program aimed at achieving your unique career goals. The next session start date is January 18, 2020

Upper Iowa University / Upper Iowa University Quad Cities location page / Call: 563-396-2939

