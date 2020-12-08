Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Election Results
Decision 2020
Livestream
Back to School and Beyond
Home
Election Results
State Results Map
National Results Map
News
Storm Recovery
International
National
Decision 2020
State
Livestream
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings
Weather Maps
River Levels
Traffic Cams
Iowa Road Conditions
Illinois Road Conditions
Sports
Spotlight Athlete
Scoreboard
Highlight Zone
Video
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Hello Quad Cities
Community Calendar
Paula Sands Live
Contact Us/Submit Idea
Newsletter
Midday Medical
Back to School and Beyond
MomsEveryday
TV6 Investigates
COVID-19 Map
Learn United
Submit Photos & Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Advertisement
Hello Quad Cities December 7 to 11
Hellos Dec 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Fatal Bureau County accident leaves three dead, two from Davenport
Davenport police: Man displayed gun towards juveniles in ‘threatening manner’
$14,000 reportedly stolen from Davenport church
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Latest News
Hellos Dec 7
Hellos dec 4
Hellos Dec 3
hellos dec 3