How CARES Act funds are helping two QCA nonprofits

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced nearly nine million dollars of CARES Act money will go towards assisting low-income Iowans as well as homeless shelter operations. TV6 checked in with two nonprofits in the QCA to see how this grant will help them.

For the Muscatine Center for Social Action, MCSA, grants like this one will allow them to continue their efforts. The center has been able to keep its doors open throughout the pandemic.

“Fund our shelter needs, our essential services, being able to offer case management and provide other homeless prevention services and rapid rehousing services where we take a family, or person, and try to get them in as quickly as possible,” said Jenny Leirness, the Resource Development Officer for MCSA.

Leirness said the funds will also help them meet any extra need.

“We’ve been going through cleaning supplies like crazy and so it’s just been nice to know that we have the funding available to be able to meet those ever-changing needs.”

She said they’ve seen a steady flow of people using their shelter services, but numbers aren’t quite as high as previous years, partially because of the eviction moratorium as well as their homeless prevention program.

“We’ve been able to target issues that they’ve been facing so that they didn’t have to come to [a] shelter,” she said.

MCSA is also a warming site where people can come in and warm up. The nonprofit is currently accepting men's and women's glove and sock donations.

Humility Homes and Services is a nonprofit in Scott County that’s dedicated to ending homelessness in the Quad Cities area.

“We do that through a variety of programming in order to meet participants where they’re at with a housing-first approach. We believe that everyone deserves a house and that our vision is a home for every person,” said Ryan Bobst, the Strategies Initiatives & Grant Manager.

In a typical year, Bobst said he writes 60 to 70 grants a year, but this year it’s closer to 100.

“Through the CARES Act funding, Humility Homes and Services has received almost 1.4 million dollars in additional CARES Act money through existing federal grants and a few new opportunities that came through,” he said. “Thankfully, we’ve had a lot of resources for rapid rehousing to quickly rehouse those people who’ve just recently become homeless because of the pandemic...isolation housing for participants in hotels and also purchase personal protective equipment for staff, volunteers, and participants.”

Bobst said they’ll continue to expand opportunities for affordable housing. The nonprofit will purchase the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church property this month as well.

To learn more about Humility Homes & Services visit their website.

