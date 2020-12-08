Illinois total of COVID cases surpasses 800K

Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in the state of Illinois on Tuesday announced 7,910 new cases of COVID-19. This now brings the state total to 804,174 confirmed cases.

Additionally, health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 145 additional deaths.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to address the state at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. TV6 will provide a livestream that you can watch in the video player below once that has started.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

