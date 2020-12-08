Iowa COVID-19 death toll exceeds 2,900 as officials change reporting methodology

(KWQC) - More than 2,900 Iowans have died from COVID-19 as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

This comes as the Iowa Department of Public Health modified its methodology for counting and reporting COVID-19 deaths, which has increased the total number of people who had died from the virus.

“The department elected to make this change in consultation with our federal partners at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as a review of the variety of methodologies in other states,” IDPH said in a media release Monday. “The new methodology will be consistent with the way the CDC reports deaths nationally, enhancing accuracy of reporting as counts will be tied directly to official death records.”

The state previously only counted a death as a COVID-19 case when there was a positive PCR test, which detects the virus genetic material, and was reported to IDPH’s Iowa Disease Surveillance System and had to be reported to IDPH as deceased through either case investigation or the death record.

The methodology did not include cases where a death is reported and can be matched with a positive antigen test result nor the death count cases where COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death in the death record, but there is not a positive PCR test result on file with the department, according to the release.

The new methodology is based on the Centers for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics cause-of-death coding.

NCHS must now code a case with the International Classification of Diseases as the underlying cause of death or a contributing factor to death. Coding is based on the registered death record completed by a health care provider. The methodology does not require a positive PCR or antigen test result. According to the release, deaths will be counted as a COVID-19 death if NCHS codes the death record as the underlying cause of or contributing factor to death.

According to the release, it will also ensure the number of COVID-19 deaths reported will match the official state vital statistics report and provide greater consistency between the number of deaths reported by federal, state, and county government agencies.

The new methodology will be applied retroactively to deaths reported to the state since March and will increase the number of Iowans whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19, according to the release.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials reported 2,671 deaths where COVID-19 is listed as the underlying cause and 248 where COVID-19 was a factor, for a total of 2,919 deaths.

That’s an increase of 202 deaths reported since 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials also reported 1,393 new cases between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 246,237 with a total positivity rate of 16%.

According to the website, the seven-day positivity rate was 12%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 16%.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that more than 1.25 million Iowans had been tested, and 168,055 have recovered.

The website also showed that 900 people were hospitalized, up from 898 Monday. Of those, 111 were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 191 were in the intensive care unit.

