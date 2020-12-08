Iowa man sentenced on child pornography charges

Iowa (KWQC) - A West Des Moines man has been sentenced to prison on possession of child pornography charges.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 33-year-old Bryant Dale Voss has been sentenced to 84 months in prison, which comes out to 7 years.

Additionally, Voss was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and comply with sex offender registry requirements upon his release.

An investigation started in July 2017 when officers were operating a law enforcement version of the file sharing program BitTorrent in an undercover capacity. Agents found child pornography files available for sharing from Voss’ computer and downloaded multiple files from him in July 2017.

Officials say Voss knew his file sharing program had made certain child pornography files on his computer available for others to download.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and executed at his home where they seized his computer and electronic devices.

Officials say the investigation showed Voss knowingly possessed hundreds of images and ten videos of child pornography on an external hard drive. Officials say he also used his computer to knowingly access and view videos of child pornography.

This matter was investigated by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the United States Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.