Large police presence at Kimberly Mart in Davenport following report of gunfire

There was a heavy police presence at Kimberly Mart, 1713 E. Kimberly Road Tuesday afternoon.
There was a heavy police presence at Kimberly Mart, 1713 E. Kimberly Road Tuesday afternoon.(KWQC)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of gunfire at the Kimberly Mart, 1713 E. Kimberly Road.

Police told TV6 the call came in at 1:28 p.m. It does not appear that anyone was injured nor was the building damaged.

Officers are talking with witnesses. No other information was available.

