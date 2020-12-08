Large police presence at Kimberly Mart in Davenport following report of gunfire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of gunfire at the Kimberly Mart, 1713 E. Kimberly Road.

Police told TV6 the call came in at 1:28 p.m. It does not appear that anyone was injured nor was the building damaged.

Officers are talking with witnesses. No other information was available.

There was a heavy police presence at Kimberly Mart, 1713 E. Kimberly Road Tuesday afternoon. (KWQC)

