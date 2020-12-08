Advertisement

Moline firearms instructor sees shortage in ammunition and increase in gun classes

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Moline, IL (KWQC) - Donnie Pridemore, a firearms instructor at a gun range in Moline says the shortage in ammunition comes from the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Presidential Election.

Pridemore said the pandemic caused cut backs on manufacturers ability to produce ammunition.

He said the election prompted concerns for citizens 2nd Amendment rights being infringed upon.

Which therefore produced the number of purchased firearms to increase.

Pridemore said the more firearms being bought, the more a demand for ammunition rises.

“Kind of monitoring the ammunition manufacturer and their forecast for being able to get caught up on demand for ammunition, and I believe this is going to continue well into another year before things actually return to what we would call normal,” said Pridemore.

He also said its extremely difficult to find the most common ammunition and if it is found, the price has increased.

Another increase, is the demand in concealed carry classes.

Pridemore says one of the reasons a record number of people are taking concealed to carry classes, is to prepare if their rights to keep and bear arms is taken away after a change in presidents.

“My classes are up about, I would say about 200% from last year, it’s difficult for me to keep up with demands, classes fill up, and I’ve been scheduling more of them to try to keep up with the demand, but the demand is still there,” said Pridemore.

Currently, classes are booked up for concealed carry classes for a month.

