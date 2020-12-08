Advertisement

Poinsettia & Lights Show at Vander Veer

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The annual Poinsettia & Lights Christmas display is now underway inside Vander Veer Botanical Park’s Conservatory. Natasha Sottos, Executive Director of The Friends of Vander Veer, is the guest on PSL to talk about the beautiful show open to the public. Watch the segment to learn more about the show, it’s history, and when you can attend. It’s a fantastic spot for holiday photos of your family---including dogs!!

This year’s display will remain into early January. This year’s annual holiday extravaganza features countless poinsettias and a multitude of lights amid the usual tropical oasis! A holiday-themed scavenger hunt is set up to add to the family fun. There are extended hours until 7 p.m. each Wednesday & Saturday nights. Normal hours at the Conservatory are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. This enables patrons the chance to enjoy the show during the evening darkness. Please note that COVID protocols are in place limiting guests to 15 inside the building at one time (even at night when it is busier). The show is available with FREE admission but a free will offering is appreciated and encouraged.

Details about The Friends of Vander Veer Poinsettia Sale (pink variegated and white selections remain): call 563-323-3298 or email Natasha at nsottos@friendsofvanderveer.com

To support The Friends of Vander Veer, visit the Facebook page or call (563) 323-3298.

Vander Veer Botanical Park / 214 W Central Park Ave / Davenport, IA / The Friends of Vander Veer FACEBOOK PAGE

