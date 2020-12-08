Advertisement

QC Coalition to address COVID-19 vaccine plan in the community

The call will feature health officials from the Rock Island and Scott County health departments.
The call will feature health officials from the Rock Island and Scott County health departments.(WDBJ7 photo)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the QC Coalition will hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The call will feature health officials from the Rock Island and Scott County health departments.

Public health leaders in the Quad Cities area will discuss the latest with the COVID-19 vaccine and the planning regarding the vaccine in the community.

KWQC will provide a livestream of the QC Coalition call. The call is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. and you can watch it on our TV6 news app or in the video player below once that has begun.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman facing child endangerment charge after 2-year-old injured
Michael Lee Smith, 52, faces one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an...
Davenport police: Man displayed gun towards juveniles in ‘threatening manner’
$14,000 was allegedly stolen from Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.
$14,000 reportedly stolen from Davenport church
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Local bowling alley operators left “frustrated” with Gov. Reynolds’ mitigations
Chase Jordan Williams, 19, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, a...
Davenport police: Man charged after baby suffers third-degree burns on head

Latest News

The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus cases pass 15 million; deaths hit record levels
"I've got granddaughters and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives," said Martin...
British vaccine recipient talks about the shot, lunch and ‘bloody bug’
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective